Madhya Pradesh: Reassure to fulfill all promises of Jugal Kishore Bagri, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Untimely death of sitting MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri has stopped the development work of the Raigaon constituency, but I promise you to restart the works as left by Bagri, said, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the public meeting at Shivpur, of Satna district on Sunday.

The CM was on tour to Satna district on ‘Jan Darshan Programme’ and visited various villages of Raigaon constituency. Before starting the programme he took the blessing in the Shiv temple in Shivpur district.

During his visit he remembered the deceased MLA and promised the people of the constituency to fulfil the development promises.

He also recalled the corona curfew days, which had created problems to state economy and also spoiled the budget of common men.

“Bazaar closed, work in factories closed and finally Prime Minister announced the lockdown and after everything came to close. Madhya Pradesh government was not having money, but to feed our citizens we have taken loan, no one shall worry I am here”, said CM.

He added that the state government had procured wheat of Rs 300 corre and paddy of Rs 150 crore from the constituency. This money was circulated in the pandemic time among the villagers of the constituency.

He took the stock from the people about the government run schemes, he asked about the ration distribution and also of other scheme.

He made an announcement that on every 7th of the month the ration distribution programme will be organised and those who are not able to collect the ration on 7th they can come and collect on other days. He added that every one shall know who are the ration takers and who are eligible people of the scheme.

The villagers complaint about the overhead tank which was proposed for last five year.

The CM got annoyed and asked the official concern about the project. The officer concern told CM that a proposal to construct a new over head tanks has been sanctioned and it will going to complete till March 31,2022.

But some of the villagers complaint that a proposal to construct a over head tank was passed some five years back and the work of that tank have yet start.

The CM asked to put the papers of the proposed tank and if the officials are found careless in handling the project they will be charged.

He urged the villagers to complete the vaccination till September 31.

He also announced to establish the power substation in the area to redress the power problem, ‘CM Haat Bazaar’ will be established so that the villagers can sell their products and produces in the bazaar.

He promised that in the end of year 2023 the water from Bargi Dam will reach the Shivpur village.

