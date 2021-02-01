Madhya Pradesh: Ratul Puri, former chief minister Nath’s nephew, hails Budget 2021

BHOPAL: The nephew of former chief minister Kamal Nath, Ratul Puri, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a bank fraud scam, has welcomed the Union Budget, sending shockwaves through the political corridors. “The thrust of the Budget is on reviving the economy. It’s positive and refreshing in its scope and scale. All the announcements are forward-looking and will put India back on a growth trajectory,” said chairman of Hindustan Power Ratul Puri.

Earlier, in August 2019, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Ratul Puri, the then former executive director of Moser Baer, in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India. Although he is an industrialist, he is connected with a family that supports the Congress party.

Puri added that the announcement of the Rs 3.59 trillion package for discoms is encouraging and will reform the ailing power distribution sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s focus on improving the financial health of the state power utilities will ensure that consumers get more choices as it will promote competition, reliable power supplies and make the sector attractive to foreign investors, besides giving an overall boost to the industry.

The Budget has also given a boost to the non-conventional energy sector by allocating Rs 1,000 crore to the Solar Energy Corporation and Rs 1,500 to the Renewable Energy Development Agency. It’s a welcome move.”