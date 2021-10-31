Madhya Pradesh: Rashida Be Khatri, a woman Bagh print artist wins national merit certificate

BHOPAL: Rashida Be Khatri, a craftsperson of Bagh Print, has been selected for national merit certificate for 2018 by Union Ministry of Textiles.

She has been selected for Bagh handblock print bedcover. In the bed cover; she has done fine work using natural dyes. Rashida has been working in the field for more than 30 years in Bagh village in Dhar district of the state.

She is the only woman to have been received two state-level awards in 2012 and 2014. She is wife of late master craftsman Abdul Kader. Rashida did not lose hope after death of her husband on May 12, 2019. She took care of her sons Arif, Hamid and Ali as well as the craft. Her sons are also working under her guidance to promote the craft.

Her designs are inspired by ancient monuments of Dhar district including Mandu Nilkanth besides Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Agra Fort etc.

