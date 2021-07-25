Madhya Pradesh: Rape cases rise by over 30% in 6 months, heinous act committed even during lockdown

Bhopal: In last six months, the rise in rape cases has increased by more than 30 per cent in the state. The cases were reported during corona curfew too. The state corona curfew was imposed in the state from April 10, 2021 and the first relaxation was given from June 1.

In April and May, 741 cases were reported at different police stations in the state. In April, 403 cases were reported. In May, 338 cases were reported.

As per state crime record bureau, rape cases were reported January to June 2021. In current year, the number of rape cases increased to 2,707, which was almost 33 per cent more in comparison to last year. The ADG (crime against women) Pragya Richa Shrivastava shared reasons with Free Press about the causes of rape in society.