Madhya Pradesh: Rain, storm cause huge loss to paddy crop

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The rain accompanied by a storm damaged paddy in many villages in the district on Sunday, sources in the district administration said.

The rainwater flooded many paddy fields. The farmers said that the storm and rain destroyed nearly 60% of crops in many areas. The farmers urged the administration to survey the loss and pay compensation to them.

The rain that the Itarsi Tehsil received on Sunday for one and a half hours was a record of sorts. The area received 60.2mm rainfall, the weather office said.

The storm that hit Itarsi on Sunday flattened all the cops in Rampur circle, Zamani and other places in the district.

A farmer from Rampur Saurabh Tiwari said that the strong winds accompanied by rain flattened 70% of paddy crops in more than 24 villages in the area.

Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Rajan Dubey said that the real picture would come up only after a survey.

As paddy is not a notified crop a farmer will not get an insurance claim, he said, adding that the administration should begin to survey the loss.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:05 AM IST