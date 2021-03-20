Madhya Pradesh: Rain and thundershowers likely in state till Mar 23

Bhopal: Rain and thundershower activities continued in parts of the state on Saturday. Central India, including parts of Madhya Pradesh, may also receive light-to-moderate rain and thundershowers until March 23. Madhya Pradesh, along with other states, has been receiving intense pre-monsoon activities for the past 2-3 days. A fresh western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayas.

According to the meteorological department, Chachoda, Bagli and Karera recorded 2 cm of rainfall each, while Raisen, Shajapur, Bhitarwar, Khaknar, Ichhawar, Begamganj, Gauharganj, Bhopal and Ganora recorded 1cm rainfall each in the past 24 hours. Similarly, Betul, on Saturday, recorded 1.5 cm and Khargone 0.2 cm of rainfall, while Bhopal and Rajgarh recorded trace.

During the past 24 hours, rain and thundershowers occurred at many places over Madhya Pradesh. Light rain occurred at a few places. Isolated light rain was witnessed in the central and eastern parts of Rajasthan. Day and night temperatures dropped in many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Rain and thundershowers are likely in the districts of Rewa division and other districts, such as Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Dhar, Indore, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat.

On the temperature front, fluctuations in the day and night temperatures were recorded in Madhya Pradesh. Major fluctuations were recorded at Chhindwara, which registered a rise of 5.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 33.9 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 15.8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Nowgaon recorded a rise of 4.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 18.0 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a rise of 1.0 degree Celsius, while it recorded 18.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a marginal drop of 0.7 degrees Celsius.