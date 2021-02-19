DHAR: Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal demands compensation, insurance for crops damaged due to unseasonal rain

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Pratap Grewal on Friday visited Sardarpur and its adjoining villages to assess the condition of crops after Thursday’s heavy unseasonal rain and occurrence of hailstone.

During his visit, farmers told Grewal that their standing crop of wheat, pea, garlic, ginger and onion suffered loss due to rain that lashed Thursday afternoon.

Following this, Grewal forwarded a letter to the sub divisional magistrate Bondersingh Kalesh demanding immediate survey of damaged crop so that farmers can get compensation or claim crop insurance amount. In the letter, Grewal stated that rabi crops have been damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorm for which farmers should be provided compensation and insurance.

The harvested crops lying in the open on farms and in market yards also suffered extensive damage. An increase in moisture content in crops will find no buyers and pose problems even during procurement by government at MSP.