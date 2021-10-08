Madhya Pradesh: Purushendra Kaurav administered oath as High Court Judge

BHOPAL: Advocate General at Madhya Pradesh High Court Purushendra Kaurav has been administered oath as the Judge in High Court on Friday. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Mohammed Rafiq administered oath to him.

He was elevated as the Judge of MP High Court based on the recommendations of Supreme Court led by collegium on September 1. Kaurav was made Deputy Advocate General in 2009, Additional Advocate General in 2012 and Advocate General in 2017.

Kaurav left the post after the Congress government came to power in the state. After 15 months, when the BJP returned to power, Purushendra Kaurav became the 18th Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh.

Kaurav had defended state government in the matters of Vyapam and Demat. The state government then sent him to New Delhi to plead different matters in Supreme Court. In 2017, he was called back after resignation of Ravish Agarwal from the post of Advocate General.

Kaurav became the youngest lawyer to hold the post of Advocate General. He was 40 years old on May 13, 2017.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:29 PM IST