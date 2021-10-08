Madhya Pradesh: Provide power transformers to farmers in Rabi season, says MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Rabi season Nagda - Khachrod Assembly constituency MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written to the general manager of Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Vitran Company, Indore.

He stated that due to good rains, power will be required in sufficient quantity for irrigation so sufficient quantity of quality power transformers will be required in the area.

He stated that it should be ensured that transformer which gets damaged during the season can be replaced immediately.

He pointed out that about 35,000 farmers have permanent power connections under sub-division Nagda.

He demanded that staff be appointed for immediate replacement of faulty transformers in LRU, Nagda.

He alleged that the transformers of many area is overloaded and the supply lines are fragmented at places.

He urged officials to provide temporary connections, at least for two months against a security amount so that small farmers do not have to bear the financial burden.

ALSO READ CBI files FIR against three newspapers in Madhya Pradesh for showing inflated circulation to get...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:43 AM IST