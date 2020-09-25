Madhya Pradesh: Protests against Farm Bill intensify as organisations lend support

The farmers’ organisations on Friday staged protests, blocked roads and submitted memorandum against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, which was recently passed by the Parliament.

In Bhopal, delegations of farmers met collector and gave him the memorandum on Friday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union organised road blockade at Hoshangabad Road whereas Kisan Swajar Sanghthan burned copies of the new bill.

According to reports, there were protests by farmers in almost all districts on Friday wherein organisations submitted memorandum against the new bills to administrative authorities.

Anil Yadav of Kisan Union said it was an anti-farmer bill passed by Modi government and farmers will not yield to any pressure. Farmers blocked road with slogans, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but cleared it after police intervened.