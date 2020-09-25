Madhya Pradesh: Protests against Farm Bill intensify as organisations lend support

The farmers’ organisations on Friday staged protests, blocked roads and submitted memorandum against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, which was recently passed by the Parliament.
In Bhopal, delegations of farmers met collector and gave him the memorandum on Friday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union organised road blockade at Hoshangabad Road whereas Kisan Swajar Sanghthan burned copies of the new bill.
According to reports, there were protests by farmers in almost all districts on Friday wherein organisations submitted memorandum against the new bills to administrative authorities.
Anil Yadav of Kisan Union said it was an anti-farmer bill passed by Modi government and farmers will not yield to any pressure. Farmers blocked road with slogans, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but cleared it after police intervened.
In Rewa, Satna, Sehore, Vidisha, Mandsaur and other districts, farmers took out tractor rally and reached collectors’ office to submit memorandum against the bill. Farmers have received support of traders, merchants and even local shopkeepers besides other social organisations.
Farmer Amrit Lal said atrocities on farmers will intensify if they do not protest now. “If PM Modi is assuring us that MSP will remain intact, then why it is not mentioned in the bill ,” he asked. The new system will destroy mandis established in the state, he said.
Bhagwan Meena of Kisan Swaraj Sanghthan said MSP should be ensured and included in the new bill.Rate of agricultural produce should be decided at the time of contract and not when it matures. Its other demands are immediate payment to farmer on selling of his crop and amendment in the crop insurance scheme. “Subsidy given to insurance companies should be given directly to the farmers,” Meena added.
