 Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes

Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes

Their height, health and eyes were checked.

Updated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The process for admission of the first year NCC cadets began following the instructions of commanding officer of 13th Battalion of MP, Colonel Harpreet Singh and director of Samaritans school Ashutosh Sharma.

Nayab Subedar Mohar Singh, Hawaldar Manoj, TO Associate of NCC officer Vijay Prakash Shrivastava, NCC manager Pradeep Yadav and senior cadets worked to complete the admission process. A large number of students of Samaritan took part in the process. 

Their height, health and eyes were checked. They were also asked to run. The selected NCC cadets will take part in camps, annual parades, social work and if necessary they will help the district administration in emergency situations.

article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes

Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes