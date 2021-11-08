Madhya Pradesh: Problems of former MLAs to be resolved on December 2, says Gautam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam on Monday said that a conference of former MLAs would be organized on December 2 in the state Legislative Assembly.

In the conference, the former MLAs would not only be honoured but also would try to resolve their problems. He also said that it is necessary to address the genuine demands and problems of the former MLAs. He would try to solve the problems of former MLAs even at the government levels, Gautam said.

Gautam made the above remark in the Mandal conference of former MLAs organized by the Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing the people in the conference, Gautam says that there is animosity in today's politics, it needs to be removed. Differences are natural in politics, but they should not be. There can be differences between two parties in their ideas, ideology, policies, programs and the process of their implementation. But there should not be a place for differences between political parties and leaders, he added.

Veteran leader Laxminarayan Gupta, elected member of the first assembly of Madhya Pradesh, was present in the program. Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Legislature Board President Jaswant Singh and former MLAs, Principal Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat AP Singh were also present in this program.

Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Girish Gautam was present as the chief guest in the program on the special request of former Legislature Board members and Leader of Opposition Shri Kamal Nath.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 08:49 PM IST