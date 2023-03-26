Madhya Pradesh: Principal arrested after child rights body finds liquor on school premises in Morena

Picture for representation

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Principal of St Mary’s School Father Dynasis RB was arrested on Saturday after a team of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights found liquor on school premises on Saturday. The principal was released on bail on Saturday.

Official sources said that a team of commission had visited St Mary’s School for inspection on Saturday. The team also comprised education department officials, administrative officials and women and child development department officials. During inspection, the team found liquor bottles, obscene magazines and other objectionable items on the school premises. As the news spread, local residents burnt effigies of principal outside the school premises and demanded strict action against him.

After finding irregularities, the team informed Morena collector Ankit Asthana of the same. Collector Asthana took stock of the situation and ordered the police to arrest the principal of the school immediately.

Springing into action, the cops took principal RB into custody and seized all the objectionable items found on the school premises. However, principal RB was released on bail later.