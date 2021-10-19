Madhya Pradesh: Prep on for Police Commemoration Day in Bhopal

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): ADG, SAF Milind Kanaskar reviewed the preparations of the Police Commemoration Day, held at Lal Parade ground, here on Tuesday.

Police Commemoration Day will be observed on 21 October, final full dress rehearsal for Police Memorial Day Parade was held on Tuesday.

Head constable Ramchandra Kushwaha played the role of chief guest (governor Mangubhai Patel).

The ADG told Free Press that the parade was lead by the IPS officer Abhishek Tiwari, DSP Sourabh was the second in command of the parade. In the parade joint squad of women platoon of SAF and district force, SAF man platoon, police band platoon and dog squad were the part of the parade.

The parade was observed by DIG, ML Chari, commandant of 7th SAF Tarun Nayak, commandant of 23rd SAF Mohammad Yusif Qurashi, commandant of 25 SAF Novidita Naidu and other senior officers were present.

ADG Kanaskar added that like every year, this year too, the Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21 to pay homage to the martyred police personnel.

A police parade will be held here at the Martyrs Memorial site at Lal Parade Ground at 8 am. Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest of the event. The final full dress rehearsal parade for the same will be held on October 19 at 8 am at Lal Parade Ground.

This year in Madhya Pradesh, 15 policemen laid their lives while on duty. The martyred personnel include, sub-inspector late Chandan Lal Uike, sub inspector late Sharad Aggarwal, assistant sub-inspector late Rajendra Sharma, ASI Late Ramesh Mehra, ASI late Shyamlal, ASI late Govardhan Solanki, head constable late Ramprakash, head constable late Satendra Agnihotri, head constable late Kalu Tiwari, head constable late Dinesh Chandra Sharma, head constable late Bharat Lal Chauhan, constable late Deepak Rajurkar, constable late Rajkumar Yadav, constable late Suresh Mudiya and constable late Rajesh Kumar Rajput.

All the police units across the state will observe the Police Commemoration Day on October 21.

What is National Police Commemoration Day.........

In the year 1959 on October 21, patrolling party of CRPF, led by sub inspector Karan Singh, was ambushed by the Chinese force at Hot Springs situated in Ladhak.

Ten jawans were killed in the ambush, the bravery and resultant sacrifice of jawans fighting at 16,000 feet altitude, in extreme weather conditions and against all odds, set as an example.

It became the example of the rarest of the rare courage, Indo – Tibetan Border Police sends a representative party of all police force, of the country to Hot Springs, Ladhak every year to pay homage to the martyrs who have laid down their lives on October 21, while guarding national frontiers.

Since then the National Police Commemoration Day is organised to remember the martyrs.

