e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Farm Laws Repeal Bill listed for introduction in Lok Sabha on November 29
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Power management company hockey championship begins from November 24

The council of sports and arts of the company will host the tournament in the capital city.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company is organising a three-day state-level zonal hockey championship from Wednesday in Bhopal, said the company on Tuesday.

The council of sports and arts of the company will host the tournament in the capital city.

Teams from Sarni, Birsinghpur, Singaji and Sirmaur power houses will take part along with the hosts Bhopal.

The teams from Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur central office, Jabalpur and Sagar zones will also take part in the tournament.

The tournament will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey stadium near Mayur Park.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Woman delivers newborn in jam-stuck-auto in Gwalior Madhya Pradesh: Woman delivers newborn in jam-stuck-auto in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:30 PM IST
Advertisement