Madhya Pradesh: Power employees contribute Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus

BHOPAL: Officers and Employees of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company have decided to contribute their one-day salary to combat coronavirus infection. The managing director of the company, PAR Bende has informed that the total amount of one-day salary that sums up a little more than Rs 1 crore will be donated to chief minister’s relief fund.

There are about 4,217 officers and employees of the company that are contributing to Chief Minister Relief Fund. While boosting the morale of technical team and regional officers who are working with devotion and dedication in the adverse situation, the managing director also appreciated their contribution in this hour of crisis.