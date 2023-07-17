Madhya Pradesh: Polytechnic Electrical Wing Head Acts As Principal Without Order

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): There are stories about land encroachments, but an incident of encroachment on a chair of the polytechnic college principal has cropped up for the first time.

The so-called encroacher of the government polytechnic did not even care about the verdict of the Gwalior bench of the high court.

The incident has sparked fear among some lecturers and a few employees of the polytechnic.

Even the guardians are whispering about it. Head of the engineering department of the polytechnic has taken over the chair of the college’s in-charge principal without any order either of the government or of any court.

The authorized in-charge principal of the institution has informed the district magistrate about it.

On the basis of information received from the collector, the superintendent of police has asked his subordinates to act on the matter.

The Technical Education Directorate of the MP Government has handed over the charge of administrative work of principal of the polytechnic college to Amit Khandelwal on April 19, this year.

A lecturer of mathematics, Khandelwal took over the charge on April 20.

In the meantime, former in-charge of the electrical engineering department of the polytechnic Suresh Kumar Dagour took over the chair of the principal on July 14 and began to run the college on his own.

Dagour was transferred to Sehore polytechnic on October 3 last year. Without handing over charge to anyone, Dagour moved the court. The Gwalior bench of the high court stayed his transfer to Sehore on November 4 last year.

After Khandelwal was appointed principal of the polytechnic on March 19, Dagour went to the court again.

The court, however, asked Dagour to remain as head of the electrical engineering department of the polytechnic, but Dagour did not follow the order of the high court and continued to send letters to the government as principal of the college. But the court asked him to stay only as head of the electrical engineering department.

The incident has caused worries to the students and their parents.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Three Get Life Term For Raping Minor In Morena

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)