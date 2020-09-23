Madhya Pradesh: Polyps comes in way of wearing mask, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given clarification for not wearing mask.

His clarification came after he gave a statement in Indore. Mishra said as he is a patient of polyps he cannot wear mask for long time.

If he wears masks for long time he feels suffocated, Mishra said, adding that, though he wears it whenever necessary.

Mishra said he has been appealing to people to follow corona-protection norms and wear mask.

Earlier to a question by journalists at a press conference in Indore, Mishra said he does sport mask.

He does not wear mask at any function, because it does not matter much, Mishra said.

The Congress criticised Mishra’s statement. Media coordinator of the Congress, Narendra Saluja, said when the home minister challenged the law saying he does not wear mask, common man would never follow corona-protection norms.

The number of corona patients in the state has gone up to 1.13 lakh. Mishra’s not wearing mask has already become an issue.