Madhya Pradesh: Pollution depleting water resources, says Pradip Nandi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal organied online lecture on Thursday under the online series for nature and environment conservation 'Green Talk'. Pradip Nandi, director general of National Centre for Human Settlement & Environment delivered the lecture on 'Adapting to Climate Change through Water Conservation'.

Nandi said, "Fresh water is a finite resource that is rapidly becoming scarce. In India, the situation is becoming increasing critical due to excessive population growth, erratic rainfall, its unequal distribution and consequent rapid decease in per capita availability of this importance resource."

Nandi talked about rain water harvesting systems as adopted in Sehore, Vidisha, Dhar, Mandsaur and Jhabua districts of Madhya Pradesh and Kota district of Rajasthan, which helped rejuvenation of availability of water in these areas.

He said that the country's fragile agricultural system still depends primarily on rainfall and a bad monsoon season can wreak havoc on the national economy.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:47 AM IST