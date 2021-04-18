Madhya Pradesh: Polling over, Damoh put under corona curfew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was expected and it happened. Damoh district has been placed under corona curfew from April 19-25. Damoh had gone for bypoll on April 17 and witnessed large number of political rallies.

Damoh recorded 83 corona positive cases on Saturday. With this, the district has registered 3,827 corona cases and 96 deaths so far. At present, there are 586 active corona cases in the district. These figures are official and locals say that actual numbers of deaths are higher.

District collector Tarun Rathi has imposed corona curfew and banned all political, social and religious rallies and gatherings. Collector has also stressed on strictly following Covid protocol like maintaining social distance, wearing masks etc.

The order also speaks of action against people placed under quarantine. Action will be taken against people spreading incorrect information on social media.

Owners of hotels, lodges and dharamshalas have been asked to maintain register of visitors along with their phone numbers and identity cards besides their travel history in view of spreading pandemic.

More than 150 leaders from the BJP and the Congress had tested corona positive during election rallies in Damoh.