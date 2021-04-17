Madhya Pradesh: 60% polling in Damoh amid Covid scare

BHOPAL: Polling for by-election in Damoh assembly constituency passed off peacefully on Saturday. A drop of about 15% was observed in voting percentage. According to provisional figures of election commission 59.81% voting took place, about 15% less that 2018’s 74.22%.

Voting started at 7am at 359 polling booths amid strict corona protocol. Voters were allowed inside polling stations only after thermal scanning. Each voter was provided with a glove to press the EVM button. Sanitisers were also kept at polling stations.

75-year-old Bhagwati Sharma was the oldest to cast her vote. Congress contestant Ajay Tandon who had tested corona positive also exercised his franchise. BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi remained vigilant throughout.

Residents of Damoh heaved a sigh of relief with end of the election amid pandemic. More than 100 political workers from both the parties tested positive during election campaign.