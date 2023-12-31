Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Know Who's Powerful Again, Waiting For Berths & More | FP Cartoon

Powerful again

An RSS leader has become very strong again after the power struggle in the state. He had visited Bhopal on many occasions, but only a handful of people used to meet him then, because many ruling party leaders were unaware of his trips. In the past, a large number of politicians queued up outside his office to meet him, but because the political situation had changed, he, too, went into silence. The days of glory of this RSS leader are back after the results of the assembly election were out. A large number of people were seen waiting outside his office for their turn to meet him during his trip to Bhopal. So many politicians lined up to meet the RSS leader that he had to say ‘no’ to many of them. He never interferes in the functioning of the state government, but as the head of the government is very close to him, many politicians wanted to show their faces before this leader who can get anything done, which no other politician can do.

Waiting for berths

The richest of legislators in the state has again been deprived of a ministerial berth. He was sure of getting a place in the cabinet, and tried his best to please the party’s state and central leadership, but his efforts fell through – perhaps this is the way the ball bounces. During the polls, the leader of the ruling party stayed in the house of this legislator who served him well. Besides, the legislator met those influential people who could help him become a minister, and many of them recommended his name for it, but nothing came off. Because of his links in the party and because of the efforts he made, the legislator was confident of getting a place in the ministry and arranged for a rally to celebrate the occasion. When his name did not figure in the list of ministers, he was disappointed, and lost his confidence in the leaders whom he counted on.

Controversies rule

It is generally believed in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that its central leadership washes its hands of those who are involved in any controversy. The caste equations have weighed heavy on controversy this time. The son of a minister is facing charges of serious crimes – like peddling drugs and stealing a car. Likewise, a video clip of a minister abusing a forest official went viral on social media. Another minister was involved in gambling. So, when such politicians were inducted into the cabinet, the legislators who behave decently are upset. Such ministers feel since honesty has nothing to do with becoming ministers, why should one speak about it?

Divine comedy

Many legislators resolved to offer prayers at various temples, seeking blessings of God, for induction into the ministry. One of the legislators, who dreamt of becoming the chief minister, began to pray before God only for a ministerial berth. He resolved to offer prayers at a particular temple and, immediately after being inducted into the ministry, he visited there. Likewise, many other legislators sought the blessings of Lord Mahakaal for a place in the cabinet, and all of them rushed to the temple just after being sworn in as ministers. About a legislator it is said that he counted on the miracles of a Baba to hit the bull’s-eye. As soon as he was inducted into the ministry, he went to the Baba. There are murmurs that the Baba played an important role in making him a minister, since his name was not on the list of probable ministers. Many MLAs sought the blessings of the deity in Maihar, and a few visited other temples, too. Some of them, however, could not understand why their prayers were not accepted.

Bees minus honey useless

The guest house of Barkatullah University has a down-at-the-heel appearance, and needs immediate renovation, but the management of this institution has decided to keep the building as it is. They have a reason not to think otherwise, because once the building is done up, they have to put up politicians in it. The politicians force the university officials to open the doors of the guest house to them, but they are averse to paying the charges for it. Because the cash-strapped university is unable to afford such free services, it has decided not to gussy up the building. The university officials seem to have appreciated – honey is nothing but a bee’s sweat.

Opportunists in action

Exceptional performers are artful opportunists who generally control the fool. And this is what exactly happened when a committee of the oldest party was dissolved. A few people, thinking that their chance had come, plunged into action. Immediately after a new head of the committee took over, a few leaders from his native place began to make rounds of his residence. Once one such leader used to call the shots in the committee and behaved like a boss. Nevertheless, after the dissolution of the old committee, his attitude has changed. There was a time when people, wishing to meet him, had to pay a few bucks to the ‘boss,’ but his good old days had waned. Now that the new boss is heading the committee, the freebooters have formed a ring around him, saying that they are the right choice for the new body. On the contrary, the old members are not ready to leave even an inch to the newcomers.