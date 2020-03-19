Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Tensed Congress leaders keep their finger crossed ahead of floor test

BHOPAL: The tension and anxiety to face the floor test on Friday was clearly visible on the faces of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his ministerial colleagues and MLAs on Thursday evening.

Nath convened a Congress Legislature Party meet at the CM house to brainstorm strategy for the Friday floor test.

In the meeting that lasted over 1. 30 hours, CM and other party leaders discussed in details the strategy to manage the House and to prove government’s majority.

After the meeting, the members attended a dinner at house of PDW minister Sajjan Singh Verma. Probably for the first time, Nath did not flash victory sign at the media waiting to get his comment after the meet. Ever since the political drama ensued in the state, the Chief Minister was always seen flashing victory sign.

The ministers too remain subdued and though they claimed that the government is going to clear the floor test, but kept mum over the numbers.

“Let’s see what will happen on Friday. They (BJP) do not have the strength to shake us,” said minister Arif Aqueel. The other minister Lakhan Ghanghoria stated “It’s very early to say anything all the things will be cleared on the floor”.