Madhya Pradesh: Police spread angelic wings in Shivpuri, Satna; deliver food, medicines to senior citizens

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spreading their wings, police have come forward to deliver medicines to the elderly and handicapped citizens. If you think police are made for controlling law and order, then read this.

Shivpuri and Satna district police will drop medicine at door steps of senior citizens and physically challenged who are in need of medication. In Shivpuri, the police are also providing food to senior citizens who live alone at home.

For this purpose, the police in both districts have set up call centres and shared a mobile number with such residents. Though this service is confined to district headquarters in Shivpuri and Satna, it is proving to be the best help senior citizens can ask for in times of pandemic. On an average, 14-15 calls are received by officials deployed at the call centres.

Shivpuri Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said several senior citizens live alone and face difficulty in purchasing essential goods during lockdown.

“In Shivpuri town, several senior citizens live alone. Because of lockdown, they are not able to move out. Therefore, we have decided to help them. We provide them medicines, food and help to address their health related issues. Our team delivers medicines and food at door step. If senior citizens demand and if he/she wants to make payment we accept. But we don’t force anybody to pay,” Chandel told Free Press over phone. An ambulance has been kept in reserve to help such people.

Satna SP Dharmveer Singh Yadav said it is easier for young to purchase medicines though limited number of shops are open in town. “We notice that senior citizens and handicapped people faced trouble. Therefore, we decide to help them,” Yadav added.

He said a team of police personnel has been deployed for the service. “We have tied up with five medical stores and added them in our WhatsApp group. We send them a demand and once medicines are packed, they inform us and our team delivers to needy citizens,” he said, adding that it is a social responsibility, which his team is fulfilling.

The duo officers said that they will continue the service even after lockdown ends.