Madhya Pradesh: Police, civic body staffers likely to get Covid-19 jab in second week of February

BHOPAL: Date for the vaccination of frontline workers has not been fixed so far in Madhya Pradesh, however, in most likelihood they will get the jabs after the first week of February.
In the first phase, free vaccines are to be given to over three crore people who have been on the frontline in the fight against the highly contagious disease. Healthcare workers are among the first to receive the jab and thereafter, frontline workers of the police department and civic bodies are to be administered the vaccines.
Presently, the healthcare workers are getting the shorts and the turn of the police personnel and the municipal staffers will begin probably after February first week.
So far 1.32 lakh health workers have been given the shots while the target is to immunize 4.17 lakh health workers of the state.
The health department has intensified the immunization programme with the increased sessions sites (vaccination points) upto 1058 in Madhya Pradesh. In the State capital, the number of total session sites has increased to 52.
“We will try to ensure vaccination to maximum healthcare workers by January 30. Very next day pulse polio campaign and then Indra Dhanush vaccination drive will be launched for next three days. Thereafter the health workers who missed the inoculation will get a chance to get vaccinated. The administration will then start the vaccination of the frontline workers of other departments.”State Immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla
State Immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said the main focus now is to cover maximum health workers till January 30 as pulse polio drive will begin from January 31 and will continue till February 3. Pulse polio campaign, which was scheduled for January 17, was deferred due to pan-India corona vaccination programme.
He further informed that after the polio drive, Mission Indradhanush will be launched. It aims to provide vaccine against eight preventable diseases, i.e. Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B and meningitis and pneumonia caused by Haemophilus influenza type B; and against Rotavirus Diarrhea and Japanese Encephalitis in selected states and districts respectively, Shulka elaborated.
Vaccination is being done in a phased manner. High-risk groups have been given priority during Covid-19 vaccination. Healthcare workers are at the top of the list followed by frontline workers from other departments such as local bodies and police personnel. Then the people with comorbidities will get the jab, Shukla added.
