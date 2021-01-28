Madhya Pradesh: Police, civic body staffers likely to get Covid-19 jab in second week of February

BHOPAL: Date for the vaccination of frontline workers has not been fixed so far in Madhya Pradesh, however, in most likelihood they will get the jabs after the first week of February.

In the first phase, free vaccines are to be given to over three crore people who have been on the frontline in the fight against the highly contagious disease. Healthcare workers are among the first to receive the jab and thereafter, frontline workers of the police department and civic bodies are to be administered the vaccines.

Presently, the healthcare workers are getting the shorts and the turn of the police personnel and the municipal staffers will begin probably after February first week.

So far 1.32 lakh health workers have been given the shots while the target is to immunize 4.17 lakh health workers of the state.

The health department has intensified the immunization programme with the increased sessions sites (vaccination points) upto 1058 in Madhya Pradesh. In the State capital, the number of total session sites has increased to 52.