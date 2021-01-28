Madhya Pradesh: ACS, Health commissioner get Covid-19 vaccine to fight virus

BHOPAL: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Mohammed Suleman and Health commissioner Dr Sanjay Goel were vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday. As many as 63,508 people were vaccinated on the day thus taking the vaccination tally to 1,95,572 in the state so far. The state could achieve 59 per cent of the set target on the day. Vaccinations were carried out at 1117 session sites.

Bhopal recorded 3743 vaccination -49% -on day at 76 session sites, while Indore recorded 4950 vaccinations at 89 session sites.

Shajapur stood highest in achieving the target vaccination with 82% followed by Dindori 81 per cent and Burhanpur 74 per cent.

Moreover, 134 facilities with over 100 Heath Care Workers (HCW) on list are yet to be started in MP. While overall coverage in the state has improved, there are 802 facilities with more than 100 pending healthcare worker load and 134 out of these facilities have not yet started, according to a health department review.