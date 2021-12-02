Madhya Pradesh: Place boards outside schools about 100% vaccination or face action, orders DEO

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District Education Officer has issued directives to all schools to place a board outside their schools that says 100% vaccination of all employees has been done. The instructions were given on Wednesday.

District education officer Nitin Saxena said all schools will have to follow government orders to prevent spread of Covid. 'All schools were asked to get their employees vaccinated with both the doses. We assume that all schools have followed the orders,' he added.

The objective of placing the board is that if there is any staff member that has remained unvaccinated should get it done on priority basis. 'Action will be taken against schools that do not comply with the order,' said Saxena.

Government had allowed schools to conduct classes with 100% strength about a week ago but had to retract after Covid cases increased in the state. Omicron, the new variant has been termed as variant of concern, adding to worries of the government.

At present, schools have been allowed to open with 50% strength and to continue with online classes as well.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:45 AM IST