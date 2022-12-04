Madhya Pradesh: Pit dug for pipe-laying work in Shivpuri collapses, 1 dead, 4 rescued

FP Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A contract labourer, who was involved in pipeline-laying work at Kolaras, died after getting trapped under mud in a deep pit on Saturday night.

Four others including the engineer were saved by a rescue team.

The workers were involved in laying pielines under the Sindh Jalavardhan Yojana here. Construction company Larsen & Toubro is carrying out the work of the water pipeline in Kolaras. Reports say a large chunk of soil fell on top of five workers including the engineer because of which they all were buried in the pile of mud.

However, four of them were saved by the administrative staff and police during the rescue operation and admitted to Kolaras Health Centre for a further treatment.

After struggling for hours, police took out the body of one laborer from the pit.

Kolaras SDM Brijbihari Shrivastav said after the investigation action will be taken on this matter.