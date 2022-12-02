Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old in Shivpuri dies after falling into a well while playing a game on mobile phone

FP Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl on Thursday died while she was playing a game on her mobile phone and fell into the well near her house.

The heartbreaking incident took place in Gadibrod village which comes under Survaya Police station.

According to reports, the little girl was playing a game on her mobile phone and was too engrossed in it that she ignored the well near her house and accidentally fell into it. As she fell, the villagers immediately gathered near the well and tried to save her, but because of the darkness and depth of the water, they were rendered helpless.

Survey station in-charge Ramendra Singh Chauhan said as they received the information their team started the rescue operation. The police team fished out the body from the well, but she was brought out dead. The body of the minor was sent for postmortem and further investigation is SAID to be underway.