Madhya Pradesh: PHQ proposal to Home to promote 500 TIs as DSPs

BHOPAL: The lines are cleared to give charge of DSP to inspectors in the state. More than 500 inspectors will be benefited. The PHQ has sent the proposal to the home department for approval.

The state government has decided to give the benefit of promotions to police personnel. Under the provisions, they will be given charge of higher posts, but their salary will be of the original posts.

The ADG (Administration), Anvesh Manglam, informed Free Press that a proposal had been sent to the home department in which the charge of deputy superintendent of police would be given to the inspectors. He said that 50 per cent of the posts of DSPs are filled through promotions and the rest are done through direct recruitments. Currently, the posts of around 275 DSPs are vacant for the promotion quota.

The ADG added that the department had asked the government to give relaxation to the quota of direct recruitment and, if the relaxation is given, more TIs will be given charge of DSPs.