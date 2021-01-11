Madhya Pradesh: People gather to dig riverbed in hope of finding old coins in Rajgarh

Rajgarh: Scores of people are flocking to the Parvati river in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district after rumours started that ancient gold and silver coins could be had by digging the river bed, police said on Monday.

Kurawar police station in charge Ramnaresh Rathore said people have been turning up at a dry stretch of the river near Shivpura village, though none of them have found a single coin so far.

"I spent two hours at the spot and spoke to several villagers but none of them have found any coin so far. It is unclear who spread this rumour but people have been assembling to dig the riverbed for the past four days," Rathore said. People have been told not to dig the riverbed, he added.