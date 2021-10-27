Madhya Pradesh: Passing out Parade of BSF held in Gwalior, 61 trainee Assistant Commandants participates in parade

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The passing out parade of Border Security Force (BSF) held after the completion of training of new batch of Assistant Commandants in Tekanpur, Gwalior on Wednesday.

61 trainee Assistant Commandants participated in the passing out parade. These assistant commandants are ready to serve the nation after the rigorous training of 53 weeks.

Assistant Commandants Ritu was the center of attraction of the parade as she bagged three trophies. She was awarded the Sword of Honor for the best all round performance, the Home Minister's Trophy for the best outdoor training and the Director's Trophy for topper in shooting.

Director General of Border Security Force, Pankaj Kumar Singh was present as a chief guest in the ceremony. Additional Director General, Director Border Security Force Academy Tekanpur, Lalatendu Mohanty, other officials of Border Security Force and relatives of trainees were present on this occasion.

All the trainees have undergone the intensive and rigorous training of 53 weeks under the guidance of the training team of Border Security Force Academy Tekanpur. During the training, all the trainees have also visited various borders of the country so that they can prepare themselves to protect the borders of the nation.

