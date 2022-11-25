Madhya Pradesh: Parting November gives Icy pinches to Gwalior, has more in gloves

Representative image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As November is gradually closing its chapter, steady northern winds have begun to blow, making the residents of Gwalior shiver.

The area experienced 8.3 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday. Nevertheless, as the sun shone, the day became comfortable, but when the evening descended, icy northerlies brought down the temperature by several degrees.

Weatherman said the day's temperature might come down to 27 degrees Celsius. The day temperature will remain at 27 degrees till November 28.

According to the weather office, the city will remain in the icy grip of November in the coming four days. As the western disturbance has become weak, the northerlies have begun to blow.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was less than 2.2 degrees Celsius. For this reason, mornings are severely cold.

The icy weather has forced the residents to wear mufflers. The sunlight was mild in the morning, but as the mercury rose at noon, there was some relief from the cold.

The maximum temperature was 1.1 degrees higher than the normal temperature.

A cyclonic system has formed in Bay of Bengal. Because of its effect, the eastern wind is blowing, though it is not very strong. For that reason, the northern wind has dominated the eastern wind. The north wind speed has also increased, so it will remain cold till November 28.

Nights to remain cold

The night temperature will be between 7.5degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees, but there will be no cold wave conditions. The mornings will be very cold, but days will remain comfortable. Nevertheless, the temperature will decline after November 29.

According to the weather office, the city will remain in the icy grip of November in the coming four days. As the western disturbance has become weak, the northerlies have begun to blow.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was less than 2.2 degrees Celsius. For this reason, mornings are severely cold.

The icy weather has forced the residents to wear mufflers. The sunlight was mild in the morning, but as the mercury rose at noon, there was some relief from the cold.

The maximum temperature was 1.1 degrees higher than the normal temperature.

A cyclonic system has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Because of its effect, the eastern wind is blowing, though it is not very strong. For that reason, the northern wind has dominated the eastern wind. The north wind speed has also increased, so it will remain cold till November 29.