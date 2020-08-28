Madhya Pradesh: Over Rs 2 crore to be spent on meeting hall at CM House

Like his previous counterpart Kamal Nath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has planned to do up his official residence. A sum of Rs 2.25 crore will be spent to construct a meeting hall at the chief minister’s residence. The Capital Project Authority (CPA) has floated a tender for construction of the proposed hall where video conferencing and all other modern facilities of communication will be available. The hall will accommodate 100 people. There are two meeting halls at the CM House. In one of them, the chief minister holds meeting with 20 people at a time, and in the bigger one, he talks to 200 people.

A new hall, which will be the third one, will be constructed with all modern facilities. After taking over as chief minister, Nath also got the CM House renovated. Nath, however, did not get any permanent construction done there. He got the upper part and residential office done up, and all new equipment were fitted there.

Statues of late CMs to be installed at Mantralay

The work to install the statues of the late chief ministers on the premises of Mantralay, will soon begin. A sum of Rs 1 crore will be spent on the project. A brief life sketch of those chief ministers will be engraved below the statue. The Capital Project Authority will do this work.