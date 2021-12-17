e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Over 82 percent eligible population in state fully vaccinated, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

So far, 5,18,05,926 eligible individuals were vaccinated with the first dose, while 4,52,42,372 have been given both the jabs.
PTI
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 82 per cent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines so far, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Chouhan, in a statement, congratulated the people of the state, social workers, institutions, crisis management committee members, health staff and public representatives for this achievement.

The mega vaccination campaigns launched in the state were successful because of community participation, a public relations department official said, quoting Chouhan.

So far, 5,18,05,926 eligible individuals were vaccinated with the first dose, while 4,52,42,372 have been given both the jabs, he said.

The state government has set the target of vaccinating all the eligible persons above 18 years of age with both the doses of the vaccine till December end, the official said.

Under the mega vaccination campaign, 14,89,331 vaccine doses were administered in the state by 9 pm on Thursday, he added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Stay vacated, interviews from medical officer posts from January 3 Madhya Pradesh: Stay vacated, interviews from medical officer posts from January 3

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
Advertisement