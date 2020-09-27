Madhya Pradesh: Over 53 lakh farmers in huge debts, says Congress

“In last 15 years, more than 53 lakh farmers have acquired huge debts. Who is responsible for all this?” Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta raised this question while talking to media here on Sunday. Congress party MLA Kunal Choudhary and Gupta held a joint press conference to dismiss allegations levelled by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on farm loan waiver.

“If farmers have been getting loan at 0% from the banks, then why more than 53 lakh farmers are burdened with debts, loans? To hide failure of BJP’s 15-year rule, chief minister has fabricated false stories on Congress loan waiver scheme,” Gupta said. Choudhary showed his bank pass book to media in which his loan of Rs 1.92 lakh was waived. “CM and Scindia are misleading farmers on loan waiver scheme. Congress government waived loan of 26.95 lakh farmers,” Choudhary said.