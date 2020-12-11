Madhya Pradesh: Outpatient departments in government hospitals remain open as doctors observe token strike

BHOPAL: The outpatient departments in all the government hospitals functioned here on Friday though Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a nation-wide call to abstain work against union government’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform 58 kinds of surgeries.
The IMA indicated that the agitation may intensify in coming weeks. Private hospitals have raised concern over the strike and are taking steps to ensure smooth functioning of services. The IMA alleged that misappropriating 58 surgical techniques and procedures will end up in compromising with patients’ care and safety.
The gazette notification issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body under AYUSH Ministry, listed 39 general surgery procedures and 19 other procedures, involving eye, ear, nose and throat by amending Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016. These surgeries include general surgery, orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental surgeries.
Junior Doctors Association’s Dr Sanchet Saxena said it was a token strike. We worked in OPDs while wearing black badges as mark of protest but kept OPDs functional in interest of patients. “We support IMA but will work in OPD during pandemic time. It was a nation-wide call for strike,” he added.