Madhya Pradesh: Outpatient departments in government hospitals remain open as doctors observe token strike

BHOPAL: The outpatient departments in all the government hospitals functioned here on Friday though Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a nation-wide call to abstain work against union government’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform 58 kinds of surgeries.

The IMA indicated that the agitation may intensify in coming weeks. Private hospitals have raised concern over the strike and are taking steps to ensure smooth functioning of services. The IMA alleged that misappropriating 58 surgical techniques and procedures will end up in compromising with patients’ care and safety.