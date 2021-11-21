Madhya Pradesh: Out of 318 severely skinny kids, 295 become normal

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): There were 318 severely malnourished children in the district, but now, 295 of them have come out of that category because of the district administration’s efforts, official sources said.

Besides, there were 1538 malnourished children, but the condition of 1, 270 children has improved. Now, they belong to the normal category of children.

In the same way, the grade of 1,565 children has changed.

In the first week of October, the then commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat gave the responsibility of the severely malnourished children to some officials of the administration.

Those officials distributed nourishment kits among those children of their own.

Collector Chandra Mohon Thakur himself monitored the campaign. He visited Ichhawar, Budhni and Nasrullahganj.

Thakur met the family members of those children and advised them about how to deal with malnourishment and provide food.

Women and Child Welfare Department officer, Prafulla Khatri said that the campaign was being run under the collector’s guidance.

The non-governmental organisations were also working in tandem with the officials to deal with malnourishment, he said.

The massage oil, healthy food and nourishment kits were distributed among the children and a team was monitoring those children, Khatri said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:58 PM IST