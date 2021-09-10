Madhya Pradesh: ‘Origin Myth of Agaria Tribe’ on display at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): How did earth originate? How did the world evolve? The myths prevailing among Agaria tribesmen answer the two questions. This illustration on iron panel is on display at social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, under online exhibition series - 65.

The exhibit has been placed under Mythological Trail at an open-air exhibition of the museum. Agraia tribe is found in Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat and Sidhi districts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Bilaspur, Rajgarh, Kawardha districts of Chhattisgarh. Agariya is the only tribe of Madhya Pradesh, which has worked in stone, iron mining since ancient times.

Museum Associate P Anuradha said the display reflects theory of origin, which Agaria tribe believes. As per their belief, 12 Agariya brothers, 13 Tamasur brothers and 14 Kansasur brothers made iron, copper and bronze nails respectively. Hema Kalarin brewed wine from mahua fruit, Naga Baiga made nails after which earth was fixed in place.

Hanuman, Bhimsen and their likes others were asked to run on it to test its strength. When earth’s firmness was proved, God put all his figures on it, called them by different names, assigned them their jobs and this is how world eveolved.

This entire creation is depicted on iron panel made by Ramji Ram Agariya and Panku Ram Agariya of Mandla. The overall structure of this huge iron panel is akin to the traditional lamps made by Agariyas where along with diyas an immense variety of flora and fauna also get depicted. The figures in this iron panel are made by beating, cutting and twisting the iron sheet and are thus without a joint.

