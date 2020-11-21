Madhya Pradesh: Only 200 of vacant 800 posts opened for choice filling of guest scholars

BHOPAL: The choice filling for the guest scholars remained a formality as only 2% of the vacant posts have been advertised for it, alleged guest scholars association.

Guest scholar association spokesperson Shankarlal Kharvadiya said higher education department has opened only 200 out of total 800 vacant posts for choice filling. “We have been waiting for almost a year for choice filling to start but the higher education department has left us worried as only 25% of the vacant posts have been advertised,” he added.

The situation could be well judged by the fact that only 13 posts have been opened for choice filling in history subject. Similarly, 14 posts are available for sociology, 16 are for Hindi, 21 in English, 3 in geography, 7 in biology and only one in Sanskrit. The situation is same in other subjects. There is not a single post in law subject.

Choice filling for the guest scholars began from November 19 and will continue till November 22. Numbers of vacant posts are constantly being monitored and updated with joining of guest scholars.

Some more vacant posts are expected to increase as decision for appointment of full time principals is also in progress. This step is expected to leave more than 200 teaching posts vacant. Department of higher education has sought information on numbers of principals, promotions within one year and retirements happening this year. This information was collected between November 16-18. About 250 vacant posts are expected to emerge in this process.

These vacant posts will also be filled and opened for choice filling depending on the requirements by colleges. The higher education minister has also assured the guest scholars that all will be absorbed in colleges across the state.