Madhya Pradesh: Online classes to continue, parents hail CM’s decision but demand clarity on fees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents and Parent Organisations have hailed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s decision to reopen schools with 50% strength and to continue with online classes but demanded clarity on fees as well.

“The order issued by the School Education Department on CM’s instructions is quiet on the issue of fees. Moreover, the order gives impression that online classes will be held only for half of the days in week,” said general secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya.

The parents do not want to send their children to schools in prevailing circumstances. Online classes should be conducted throughout the week, added Pandya.

Moreover, there is no clarity on recovery of fees. When classes are not held in full strength, then fee should be charged accordingly, said Pandya.

The chief minister, after Covid review meeting held on Sunday, had announced that schools will conduct classes with 50% strength only. The order was issued in the evening by the school education department.

“Government’s orders are ambiguous. They have made parents’ permission to send their children to schools mandatory. We do not want to send them to school until they are fully vaccinated,” said Shailendra Shrivastava, father of a school- going daughter.

Cases of corona are on the rise besides threat from new variant Omicron has caused havoc around the world. Government should not force us to send our children to school or should take responsibility of children, he added.

“We are bound to follow instructions issued by the state government,” said Babu Thomas, secretary of Private and Unaided Schools’ association.

