Madhya Pradesh: On Guru Poornima, Selected Teachers stage dharna, one tonsures in protest

BHOPAL: Teachers selected to teach in government schools across the state staged a dharna in front of BJP offices in all districts including state capital, on Saturday.

In Rewa, one of the selected teachers shaved his head in protest. His photo and video appealing for issuance of appointment letter had gone viral on social media platforms. Later, former chief minister and Congress state chief Kamal Nath tweeted the video as well.

In Bhopal, dozens of candidates gathered at BJP office at Habibganj and sat there on dharna. Later BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal and other leaders met the agitated teachers but failed to pacify them.

One of the women selected for teachers post started crying when asked for her comment. ‘Hum log kahan jayen…..teen saal se pareshan hain’ she cried with a baby in her hand.

“We chose Guru Poornima to expose government’s attitude towards teachers. We have been selected through due process three years ago. Government is deferring our appointment letters despite verification process and other formalities,” said Atul Gautam, convener of the selected teachers federation.

Gautam said that the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar and senior officials of the department keep giving assurances and dates but not the appointment letter.