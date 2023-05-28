Madhya Pradesh: Officials bulldoze illegal construction in Chhatarpur

FP Photo

Chandranagar (Chhatarpur): The officials of the district administration bulldozed an illegal construction in Shivrajpur village on Friday.

Chandraprakash Pathak encroached upon the government land and constructed a house over it.

Tehsilder of Rajnagar Satish Verma, Nayab Tehsilder Narayan Kori, in-charge of Bamitha police station PR Dabar and a contingent of police were present during the demolition drive.

According to reports, Pathak was constructing shops by encroaching upon 25 square feet government land in front of a primary health centre at Chandranagaron the Chhatarpur-Panna National Highway.

As soon as the local administration came to know of it, sub-divisional magistrate Akshat Jain inquired into the case and heard all the parties involved in the case.

During the inquiry, it came to light that Pathak encroached upon the government land.

For that reason, Jain issued an order that since the land belonging to the government was encroached upon by Pathak, he issued a notice to the encroacher to remove the construction.

Nevertheless, since Pathak did not follow the order, the officials of the district administration bulldozed the construction.