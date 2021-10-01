Madhya Pradesh: Nursing student raped, blackmailed with objectionable pictures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old nursing student lodged a rape complaint against a man who blackmailed her with objectionable pictures. The complainant, a married woman, resides in Shahpura, said police.

The woman told police that accused Kunal Gautam met her on social media and came to Bhopal to meet her in January. The man took her to a hotel and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man took her some objectionable pictures and started blackmailing her with. The complainant told police that the accused exploited her sexually for seven months on different occasions.

The complainant said that Gautam would come to Bhopal and force her to meet him in a hotel. He would then blackmail her with obscene images and sexually exploit her, said police.

It was recently when the man began forcing her to bring money, that the woman informed her husband about it. The couple went to Shahpura police station and lodged a complaint. Sub inspector (SI) Mona Jadoun said the accused has switched off his mobile, but police are tracing his location.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:05 PM IST