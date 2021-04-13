Madhya Pradesh: Now, college students demand postponement of exams

Bhopal: After the statement from the school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, students of colleges across the state have now started demanding deferment of the examinations of universities amid the rising number of corona cases.

The examinations for universities that were scheduled for April had already been postponed once to May, although the dates and schedules have not been declared yet. However, this arrangement was done only for the final-year students of the undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

An open-book pattern of examinations was announced for the students of undergraduate 1st and 2nd year students and post-graduate 1st year students in June.

“School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had admitted before the media that the situation was too serious because of the Covid pandemic and it wasn’t safe for students to appear for their examinations under such circumstances. Why can’t our higher education minister, Mohan Yadav, muster the same courage and make a similar announcement?” said a group of students from Hamidia College.

“The higher education department should include the final-year students for the open-book pattern, as well, and postpone all university examinations. Even the dates for the examinations should be decided later after the situation is reviewed,” said a member of the Professors’ Association.

Higher education minister Yadav admitted that the situation was not good. A meeting of officials will be held within a day or two to decide on the issue and recommendations will be sent to the chief minister’s office—it is he who will take the final call.

Students of all undergraduate courses studying in the 1st and 2nd year will appear for their examinations in the open-book pattern. The examinations will be held in June. The students will write the copies at home and submit them at the examination centre nearby. There are more than 10.55 lakh students in these classes.

But about 4.3 lakh students of the final year of all undergraduate courses will have to come to the examination centres and appear for their examinations physically. As many as 1.72 lakh students of the fourth semester of all postgraduate courses will also write the examinations through the offline mode.