Bhopal: MP Board exam likely to be held in June

BHOPAL : Considering abnormal second wave of corona pandemic, school education department has prepared a proposal to defer board exams. The proposal has been sent to chief minister's office for final approval.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had earlier hinted by saying that big decision had been taken but needs nod from the highest level. Till then lockdown was imposed only in a dozen districts. After lockdown in several districts and failure to control over spread of corona, school education department finally sent the proposal to Chief Minister's office recommending postponing the board exams.

'The second wave of corona is very severe. It is spreading at a fast pace. Several towns have been placed under corona curfew. It is almost impossible to conduct exams in such difficult situation,' said the official from school education department. Board exams for class 10 were to begin from April 30 and class 12 from May 1. Practical exams for board exams were scheduled from April 17. The state education board has decided to relax the dates for holding practical exams. Now practical exams could be held till May 15. Considering the seriousness of situation, school education department has also decided to close the hostels.

Schools up to class 8 that were shut till April 15 will also not open. School education department has proposed to close these schools till June 15.