Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal, his nephew fall into police dragnet, five foreign and Indian-made rifles seized

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious criminals Abdul Rajjak and his nephew Shahbaz have fallen into the police dragnet, said police officials on Friday.

A police team raided the house of Rajjak in search of Shahbaz at 4am on Friday and caught him, senior police officials said.

The team was shocked when they laid their hands on five Indian and foreign-made rifles, ten cartridges and 15 knives.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna said that there were more than 20 cases against Rajjak, a resident of Badi Omti, Naya Mohalla, in the city.

In 2012, action was taken against the criminal under the National Security Act on the recommendations of the Omti police, he said.

Bahuguna further said that he might be involved in anti-national activities, since foreign-made arms had been found in his house.

The police began to quiz him after registering cases under various sections of the Arms Act, he added.

The police said that the nephew of Rajjak, Shahbaaz, and his friends had beaten up a resident of Parijat Building in Saraswati Colony, Abhyuday Chaubey and Bagi Jain.

Abhyuday is a box operator and he gave his car to the garage of Jaipal Singh behind the vegetable market two days ago.

When he went to the garage at 9pm on Wednesday to take his car he came to know it was not repaired. He then spoke to Jaipal Singh.

The garage owner said that the BMW car of Rajjak would be repaired first and his four-wheeler made after that.

The issue sparked a brawl. Shahbaaz was present in the garage at the time of the incident.

Shahbaaz and his friends beat up Abhyuday and Bagi as well as damaged his car.

Abhyuday lodged a case against Shahbaaz and his friends.

The arms found in the house of Rajjak are: a 12-bore pump-action gun, a 12-bore double-barrel gun, a 315-bore rifle, a sporting 315-bore rifle, a 0.22-bore American rifle and an Italian rifle.

The police have laid their hands on 12 cartridges and 15 stick swords.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:22 PM IST