Madhya Pradesh: Notification issued to govern BTech courses in IIIT Bhopal

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Education Ministry has gazetted ordinances to govern the courses in the government-run Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal and award of B.Tech degree to its students on successful completion of eight consecutive semesters that amount to 4-year courses.

The institute will have the B.Tech branches in (1) Information Technology (IT), Compute Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE).

Each academic session is divided into two semesters of 18 weeks, called monsoon semester and winter semester.

The number of seats in each branch of the undergraduate programme for admissions will be decided by the senate, providing reservations to candidates of Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and physically challenged candidates etc as per the decisions of Government of India from time to time.

A student admitted to a particular branch has to continue it till completion, but he/she can be allowed to change the branch after the first two semesters. A student will be allowed to complete the programme in at most 14 regular semesters. Anyone exceeding the time limit of eight years will be terminated.

