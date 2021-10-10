Madhya Pradesh: No war rooms, we’re on ground, says Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has said that it does not believe in war rooms. The comment came after BJP inaugurated its war room for bypolls on Friday.

“A dedicated team of Congress warriors has been working on poll strategy for past several months. We don’t believe in war room propaganda,” said Congress media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta.

A dedicated team of over four dozen people is actively taking care of social media platforms. Moreover, incharges were announced assembly segment-wise who are working on ground and informing people about real issues, he added. “Inauguration of war room is a part of event, where BJP holds expertise. It is nothing more than nautanki (theatrics),” Gupta remarked.

Sources say that Congress’ main war room has been set up at state PCC chief Kamal Nath’s official residence. All kind of surveys and analysis, designing of strategies are controlled from there.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said party does not have plans to start war room in the state capital. “We have our units working at local level. There are no plans as of now but if need arises, it can be considered,” he added.

Senior Congress leaders Mukesh Nayak and Rajkumar Patel were declared incharge of Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency. Congress MLA Praveen Pathak is incharge of Prithvipur assembly constituency, Lakhan Ghangoria of Raigaon constituency while senior leader Ravi Joshi has responsibility of Jobat constituency.

Moreover, four representatives from AICC too have been given the responsibility for bypolls. Congress has deployed its workers assembly-wise, block-wise and a team at booth level as well.

Congress spokesperson said that a team of over 100 people including MLAs, former MLAs have been given responsibility of by-elections in one Lok Sabha and three assembly constituencies.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Golden Victory Torch gets grand welcome in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:12 PM IST