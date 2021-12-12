Madhya Pradesh: No-dues certificate needed with nomination papers in panchayat polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For Panchayat elections, it will be mandatory for the candidates of Sarpanch, Janpad Panchayat and Zila Panchayat members to submit no-dues certificates of liabilities (dues) to Panchayats along with their nomination papers.

The nomination paper will be cancelled if no-dues certificate is not attached with the nomination paper. The no dues certificates can be presented to the Returning Officer concerned for scrutiny of nomination papers by the stipulated date and time.

State Election Commission secretary BS Jamod said no-dues certificate needs to be submitted till the financial year preceding the announcement of election. The no-dues certificate, which is in the prescribed format, will be issued by the Secretary for Gram Panchayat, Chief Executive Officer Janpad Panchayat for Janpad Panchayat and Chief Executive Officer Zila Panchayat for Zila Panchayat.

If the candidate has been an officer, member of any other Panchayat in the past, then it will be mandatory for him/her to produce the no-dues certificate of the previous Panchayats as well.

If a candidate has been a sarpanch in the past and now wants to contest the election of a member of the Janpad, District Panchayat, then he/she will have to submit the no dues certificate of the village panchayat along with Janpad, District panchayat.

Similarly, if a former Janpad Panchayat member or Zila Panchayat member wants to contest the election of Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, then it will be mandatory for him/her to present the no-dues certificate of the concerned District / Janpad Panchayat along with the Gram Panchayat.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:38 PM IST